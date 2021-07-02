APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,167,775 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,167,775 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $82,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,642,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,852,000 after acquiring an additional 83,985 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Intel stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

