APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 53,692 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 53,692 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of Stryker worth $94,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $262.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.47. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $176.07 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

