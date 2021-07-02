AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $150.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.45. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

