Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

APTV opened at $158.73 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

