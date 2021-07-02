Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $158.73 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

