ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.75

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.54, with a volume of 164818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.20.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

