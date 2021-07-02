Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of ARQT opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,245 shares of company stock worth $554,078 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 706.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 318,753 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

