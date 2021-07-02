Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

