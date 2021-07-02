Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.67

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.65, with a volume of 2223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get Ares Management alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.