Argus Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $330.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by Argus from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.13.

ACN stock opened at $300.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.83. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $300.06. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

