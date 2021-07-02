Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Cap of $354.19 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $354.19 million and $23.19 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $10.61 or 0.00032113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039170 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

