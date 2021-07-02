Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

NYSE ASAN opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.72. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,780,000 shares of company stock worth $90,988,200 and sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

