Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Ascential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AIAPF remained flat at $$5.81 during midday trading on Friday. Ascential has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

