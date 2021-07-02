Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Down 3.1%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 45,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,686,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASXC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $683.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 1,288.65%. Analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

