Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.12

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 3240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $982.61 million, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.