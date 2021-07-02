Assetmark Inc. Acquires 12,162 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.