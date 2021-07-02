Assetmark Inc. Acquires 297 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $126.13 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.