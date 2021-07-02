Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9,338.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,198 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,450,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,693,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.