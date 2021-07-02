Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

