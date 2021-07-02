Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $46.16 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03.

