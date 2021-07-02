Assetmark Inc. Sells 13,688 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Xerox worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Xerox by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

XRX stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.