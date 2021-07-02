Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,054 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

