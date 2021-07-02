Assetmark Inc. Sells 8,411 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after buying an additional 62,121 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.93 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.