Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

