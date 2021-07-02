AST SpaceMobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 47,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 514% compared to the typical volume of 7,710 call options.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

ASTS stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

