Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in June

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atos has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.01.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.
Atos Company Profile
Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.