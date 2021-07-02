AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 116,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,361,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.