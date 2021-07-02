Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv expects a high number of product launches in 2021, especially in China, Europe and North America. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and are delivering savings. The firm’s cost cut efforts and capital discipline has yielded positive results and the trend is expected to continue. Autoliv’s aftermarket sales exposure is likely to recover faster. However, Autoliv expects semiconductor shortage to result in decline of vehicle production, which may induce lost revenues for the firm. High debt level of the firm rising raw materials and commodity prices are major headwinds. Trade tariffs also pose a threat to Autoliv’s margins. Also, high level of competition could affect the company’s ability to win new business. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

NYSE:ALV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.91. 5,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,171. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Autoliv by 76.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $544,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.