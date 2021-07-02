Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $36.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.64 or 0.00032149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00241719 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $966.32 or 0.02918508 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

