Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avalon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalon in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avalon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. 39,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,051. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

