Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

