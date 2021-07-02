Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,586.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,586 ($33.79) and last traded at GBX 2,586 ($33.79), with a volume of 11953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,632 ($34.39).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £823.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,990.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Insiders purchased a total of 364 shares of company stock worth $1,085,949 over the last ninety days.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

