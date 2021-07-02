AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of AXS opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

