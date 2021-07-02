B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

ALTG stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $408.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.22, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.