B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

RVLV stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $72.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at $353,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock valued at $73,810,242. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

