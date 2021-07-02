Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $724,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 993,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 64,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $68.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.