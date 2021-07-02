Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

