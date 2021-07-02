Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,046 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 111,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $33.53 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

