Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 139.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 75,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

Shares of DVYE opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $41.63.

