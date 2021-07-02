Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 499,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 57,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

