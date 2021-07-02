Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BALY. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.60.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -224.32 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.