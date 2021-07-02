Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 24,758 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $4.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

