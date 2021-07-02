Banco de Sabadell S.A Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.12. 42,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,526,153. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $120.53 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $333.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

