Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 3,031 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,597 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:TTM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.04. 1,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

