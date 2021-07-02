Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 515 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 44,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 53,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.00. 1,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,945. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

