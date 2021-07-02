Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 7,020 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 10,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,585. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

