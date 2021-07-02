Band Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $194.60 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. Band Protocol has a market cap of $194.60 million and approximately $32.40 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.53 or 0.00016448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.22 or 0.00690739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,806.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.