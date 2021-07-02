Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.40 and last traded at $138.39. Approximately 312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.35.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

