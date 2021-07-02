Bank of Hawaii Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

