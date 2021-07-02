Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

RVT opened at $19.07 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.